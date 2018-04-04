Lympo Trading 21.5% Lower This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $93,153.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00692560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176291 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032968 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,583,074 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

