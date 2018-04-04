Financial Survey: M/I Homes (MHO) & Babcock Intl Group (BCKIY)

M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) and Babcock Intl Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for M/I Homes and Babcock Intl Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Babcock Intl Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

M/I Homes presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given M/I Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Babcock Intl Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M/I Homes and Babcock Intl Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $1.96 billion 0.47 $72.08 million $2.88 11.52 Babcock Intl Group $6.17 billion 0.80 $407.61 million $1.09 8.99

Babcock Intl Group has higher revenue and earnings than M/I Homes. Babcock Intl Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M/I Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and Babcock Intl Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 3.56% 12.66% 5.06% Babcock Intl Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Babcock Intl Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. M/I Homes does not pay a dividend. Babcock Intl Group pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

M/I Homes has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock Intl Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Babcock Intl Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Babcock Intl Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers. It also provides fleet management and training for customer-owned defense, emergency services, and global airport and commercial vehicle fleets, as well as engineering services and technical training for customers. In addition, the company delivers engineering services to defense and civil customers, including technical training of fixed and rotary wing pilots, engineering, equipment support and maintenance, and airbase management and logistics to the operation of owned and customer-owned aviation fleets, as well as emergency and offshore services. Further, it offers nuclear engineering on nuclear decommissioning programs and projects; and nuclear engineering services in training, operation support, new-build program management, design and installation, and critical safety to public and private customers. Babcock International Group PLC was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

