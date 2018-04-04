M. Kraus & Co Cuts Position in General Electric (GE)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

