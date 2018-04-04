Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Mack Cali Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mack Cali Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,474.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 0.79%. analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Smetana purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on Mack Cali Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

