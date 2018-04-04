3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122,547 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price (down from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup set a $284.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.22.

NYSE MMM opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $188.62 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130,724.16, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/mackenzie-financial-corp-has-12-12-million-position-in-3m-co-mmm-updated-updated-updated.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.