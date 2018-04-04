Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $10.62 Million Stake in Total S.A. (TOT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Total were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

TOT opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Total S.A. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $141,705.50, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Total had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.35 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Total S.A. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7637 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

