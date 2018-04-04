Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.20% of Saia worth $39,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $15,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 492.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 156,827 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $6,220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,346,000 after buying an additional 77,224 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,461,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,929.59, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.79. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 4,400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $324,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,429.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 17,361 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $1,279,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,332 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

