Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 75,101 Shares of US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.69% of US Ecology worth $41,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECOL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,165.96, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.66.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. US Ecology had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 25,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $1,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,542.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 3,742 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $208,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,642. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of US Ecology in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

