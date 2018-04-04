Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 39,129 Shares of ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.07% of ExlService worth $42,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 235,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,907.24, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 1,104 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $67,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,083 shares in the company, valued at $373,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,033. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

