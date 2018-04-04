Dow Chemical (DWDP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,540 shares during the period. Dow Chemical comprises 1.3% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Dow Chemical worth $714,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dow Chemical news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Dow Chemical has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $144,492.58, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several analysts have commented on DWDP shares. HSBC raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

