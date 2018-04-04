Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Avnet (AVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,975 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Avnet worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,031,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,833,000 after purchasing an additional 877,612 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,470,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,377,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,130,000 after acquiring an additional 222,109 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avnet by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,202,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 267,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $61,452.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $600,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,823.00, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Avnet has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

