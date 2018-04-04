Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $44,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 212,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,279.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-69012-shares-of-merit-medical-systems-inc-mmsi-updated-updated.html.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.