Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) is one of 7 public companies in the “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Macquarie Infrastructure to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of shares of all “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Infrastructure $1.81 billion $451.20 million 15.04 Macquarie Infrastructure Competitors $15.48 billion $486.82 million -28.57

Macquarie Infrastructure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Macquarie Infrastructure. Macquarie Infrastructure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $5.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Macquarie Infrastructure pays out 225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Macquarie Infrastructure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Infrastructure 1 4 1 0 2.00 Macquarie Infrastructure Competitors 64 197 249 9 2.39

Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.05%. As a group, “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Macquarie Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Macquarie Infrastructure is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Macquarie Infrastructure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Infrastructure 24.86% 4.83% 1.95% Macquarie Infrastructure Competitors 4.93% 5.92% 1.71%

Risk & Volatility

Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macquarie Infrastructure’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Macquarie Infrastructure beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services. Its group of businesses provides services to businesses, government agencies and individuals in the United States. IMTT segment provides bulk liquid terminal services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, Atlantic Aviation operated Fixed based operations (FBOs) at 69 airports in the United States. The businesses in its CP segment sell electricity to off-takers, pursuant to multi-year contracts. MIC Hawaii segment consists of Hawaii Gas and several smaller businesses. Hawaii Gas consists of a gas utility and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution business.

