MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,549,451 shares, a growth of 3.6% from the February 28th total of 2,461,065 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 414,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 307,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

