MAG Silver (MAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 328,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,046. MAG Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MAG Silver stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

