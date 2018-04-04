Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Magellan Health worth $56,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 18.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel N. Gregoire sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $2,265,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,053 shares of company stock worth $6,474,108. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,605.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $109.80.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGLN. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

