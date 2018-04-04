Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 9,400 Shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Magellan Health worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Magellan Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Magellan Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 18.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Magellan Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 15,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $1,527,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,053 shares of company stock worth $6,474,108. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

MGLN stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,501.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/magellan-health-inc-mgln-position-reduced-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated.html.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.