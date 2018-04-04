Maggie Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (MAG)

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Maggie has a market cap of $0.00 and $328,671.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maggie has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Maggie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Maggie Profile

Maggie (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Maggie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maggie must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maggie using one of the exchanges listed above.

