Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magna International earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.909347680712 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE MGA traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. 1,408,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19,420.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. Magna International has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

