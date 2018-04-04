MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,733 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 190.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,399.23, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

