Main First Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (NEM) a €87.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €87.00 ($107.41) target price by Main First Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Main First Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.44 ($88.20).

ETR:NEM opened at €88.25 ($108.95) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a 1-year high of €90.40 ($111.60).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

