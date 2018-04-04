Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) Plans Dividend of GBX 19.10

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.27) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Maintel’s previous dividend of $14.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MAI remained flat at $GBX 775 ($10.88) during midday trading on Wednesday. Maintel has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($8.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,080 ($15.16).

Maintel (LON:MAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 66.70 ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 70.40 ($0.99) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Maintel had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of £133.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.63) target price on shares of Maintel in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc is engaged in the provision of contracted managed services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, to the enterprise business sector. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunications network services and mobile services.

