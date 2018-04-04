MAM Software Group (MAMS) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News articles about MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MAM Software Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.303332078367 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAMS. B. Riley increased their price target on MAM Software Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of MAMS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,418. MAM Software Group has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. sell-side analysts expect that MAM Software Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Mamanteo sold 80,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $609,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc (MAM) is a technology holding company. The Company is a provider of cloud-based business and on premise management solutions for the auto parts, tires and vertical distribution industries. Its segments include MAM UK and MAM NA. It operates through three subsidiaries: MAM Software, Inc (MAM NA), MAM Software Limited (MAM Ltd.) and Origin Software Solutions Ltd.

