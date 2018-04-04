Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (MNL) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manchester & London Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 422.88 ($5.94) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 427.50 ($6.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,940. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 335.22 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 499.88 ($7.02).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

