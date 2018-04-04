Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics products for men and women. The Company’s products include hair care and skin care cosmetics. Mandom Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOMF opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Mandom has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,665.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 6.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/mandom-mdomf-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.