Manhattan Associates (MANH) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $39.10

Shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 475842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2,745.32, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 72.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $252,392.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $163,507.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,770.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,912,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,933,000 after buying an additional 222,359 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 562,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 61,575 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

