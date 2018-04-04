Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in ManTech International (MANT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) by 267.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of ManTech International worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 181,689 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,819,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MANT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. 15,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,085. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2,115.62, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.91 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other ManTech International news, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $456,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

