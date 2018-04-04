Insider Selling: Salesforce.com (CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $581,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $566,050.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $586,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $611,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $1,256,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $638,350.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $635,050.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $1,271,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $625,150.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $83,281.20, a PE ratio of 258.87, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.54 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS set a $135.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 29,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Salesforce.com by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,489,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $139,185,000 after buying an additional 209,184 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Salesforce.com by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

