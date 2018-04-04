Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 465.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 51.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $4,923,868.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,247.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,370 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sysco to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sysco has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,294.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 61.02%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/marco-investment-management-llc-purchases-2000-shares-of-sysco-co-syy-updated-updated.html.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.