SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $525,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $255,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,201.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,757 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $31,863.15, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS raised SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SunTrust Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

