Marin Software (MRIN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.6577220388912 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE MRIN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Marin Software has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.45.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%.

In other Marin Software news, EVP Wister Walcott purchased 4,000 shares of Marin Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/marin-software-mrin-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.