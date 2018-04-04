Marine Products (MPX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marine Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3476964414834 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ifs Securities raised Marine Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

MPX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,638. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $478.60, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

