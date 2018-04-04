MarineMax (HZO) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MarineMax earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.6786601424811 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CL King upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research set a $26.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE HZO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 200,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,069. The company has a market cap of $503.63, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. MarineMax had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paulee C. Day sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 231,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,566,400. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

