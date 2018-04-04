RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) VP Sells $197,850.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,907.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $646.31, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. FIX assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of RadNet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RadNet by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 19.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RadNet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 193,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in RadNet by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

