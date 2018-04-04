Markel Co. (MKL) Insider Alan I. Kirshner Sells 100 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.02, for a total transaction of $114,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $1,155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,122. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $936.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,120.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.91). Markel had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Markel by 10.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Markel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Markel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Markel by 27.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,172.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Markel Co. (MKL) Insider Alan I. Kirshner Sells 100 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/markel-co-mkl-insider-alan-i-kirshner-sells-100-shares.html.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.