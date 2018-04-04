MarketAxess’ (MKTX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Sandler O’Neill

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. UBS downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Shares of MKTX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.24. The stock had a trading volume of 291,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,932. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7,987.56, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 37.26%. research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $6,671,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,676,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $558,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,125 shares of company stock worth $10,849,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

