Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAC. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $377,501.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,250 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,128 shares of company stock worth $748,368. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,162,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,879,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAC stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3,534.67, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $97.56 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $481.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.36 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

