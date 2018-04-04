Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 186,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 24,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,328,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,221,000 after buying an additional 836,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,418 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $968,931.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 41,504 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,398,347.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,827,488.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,924.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. UBS cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

