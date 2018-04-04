Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan is well poised for growth on the back of significant investments and acquisitions made within its different operating units. These deals have enabled the company to enter new geographical regions, expand within the existing ones, foray into new businesses and develop new segments. It is expected to benefit from its strong capital management and expense control initiatives. Although the shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time, its strong fundamentals are expected to drive the shares higher going forward. It has also seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised upward in the last 60 days. Nevertheless, exposure to currency volatility due to high international presence raises concern. Its effective capital management via share buybacks and dividend payment is impressive.”

MMC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. 586,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,792. The company has a market capitalization of $41,102.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 10,567 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $863,852.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,690,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 41,504 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,398,347.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827,488.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

