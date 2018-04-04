Insider Selling: Marshalls plc (MSLH) Insider Sells 50,112 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke sold 50,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £226,506.24 ($317,948.12).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Jack Clarke acquired 36 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($209.21).

On Monday, March 5th, Jack Clarke purchased 36 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($213.76).

On Monday, February 5th, Jack Clarke acquired 37 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.59 ($211.38).

Shares of Marshalls stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 414.40 ($5.82). The stock had a trading volume of 300,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 333.10 ($4.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 486.60 ($6.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 10.80 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSLH shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.88) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 470 ($6.60) to GBX 475 ($6.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 474.83 ($6.67).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, traffic calming, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and decorative aggregates to local authorities, commercial architects, specifiers, contractors, house builders, builders merchants, DIY groups, professional landscapers, garden designers, and patio and driveway installers.

