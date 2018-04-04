Marston's (LON:MARS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Marston's (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Marston's from GBX 115 ($1.61) to GBX 100 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Marston's in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Marston's in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Marston's in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Marston's from GBX 110 ($1.54) to GBX 115 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marston's has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.91 ($1.70).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 100.90 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Marston's has a 52 week low of GBX 99.85 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.70 ($2.07).

Marston's Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

