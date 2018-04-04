Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $11.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $911.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.30 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.25.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $201.79. 576,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,697. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $191.09 and a 1-year high of $244.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,144.04, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 111.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

