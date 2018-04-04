Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Martin Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.890162634631 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMLP shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Martin Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Martin Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 51,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,357. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $509.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.22 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.81%. analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership with a set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s four business lines include terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of finished lubricants; natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services, and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

