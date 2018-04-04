Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) & Sprague Resources (SRLP) Critical Contrast

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) and Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Sprague Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Martin Midstream Partners pays out 454.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprague Resources pays out 225.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprague Resources has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Sprague Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners 1.81% 8.22% 2.14% Sprague Resources 1.00% 17.44% 2.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Sprague Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Martin Midstream Partners and Sprague Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sprague Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Martin Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. Sprague Resources has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Martin Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Martin Midstream Partners is more favorable than Sprague Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Martin Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprague Resources has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Sprague Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners $946.11 million 0.54 $17.13 million $0.44 30.23 Sprague Resources $2.86 billion 0.19 $29.49 million $1.13 21.15

Sprague Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Martin Midstream Partners. Sprague Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Martin Midstream Partners beats Sprague Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership with a set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s four business lines include terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of finished lubricants; natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services, and natural gas storage; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products. The petroleum products and by-products it collects, transports, stores and markets are produced by oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 26 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities located in the United States Gulf Coast region. Its customers include oil and gas companies, chemical companies and fertilizer manufacturers.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.