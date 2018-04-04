Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Masco (NYSE:MAS) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,102 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Masco worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 18,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 82,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $3,547,045.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,684,254.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,727 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,460. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,673.55, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Masco has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 1,000.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

