Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 993.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Argus upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Mastercard stock opened at $172.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184,160.44, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

