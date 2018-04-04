Matchpool Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (CRYPTO:GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matchpool has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matchpool is a decentralized matchmaking protocol which uses group dynamics to help participants match with each other. Matchpool users are divided into two catagories – Joiners & Hosts. Joiners who wish to enter a pool of their choice, will have to pay the pool's requisite entry fee, while host will be the one who opens a custom Pool and gets dividends from its revenues. All payments in Matchpool will be held in an Ether based smart contract and will be processed using Matchpool's network own token Guppies (GUP). Both the Host of the pool and its matchmakers are entitled to shares of the Pools subscription and monthly fees, paid with GUP. “

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

