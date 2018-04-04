Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) PT Set at $6.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTNB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 385,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,156. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 84,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing antifungal and anti-bacterial therapeutics for the treatment of various infections in the United States. It develops orally delivered therapeutics based on cochleate delivery technology, a proprietary lipid-based drug delivery platform.

