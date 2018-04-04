Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00007295 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and ForkDelta. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $76.99 million and $222,785.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.01715530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004917 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002920 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022954 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrixchain.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

