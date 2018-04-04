Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) CEO Sells $1,690,410.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $1,690,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,571,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 31,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 31,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,895,960.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 54,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $3,216,780.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,167. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $16,144.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,766,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 85,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,226,000 after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

